Scandinavian Intl. Film Festival to screen movies from Iran

TEHRAN – The short movies “Limit” and “Label” by Iranian filmmakers will be competing in the Scandinavian International Film Festival, which will take place in the Finnish capital of Helsinki from August 22 to 26.

“Limit” directed by Javad Darai tells the story of a desperate man who frantically pleads with strangers to accompany him to his home, without being clear on his intentions.

The film has been screened at numerous international events and won several honors, including the grand prix of the 10th Entr’2 Marches in Cannes, France in May 2019.

It also was named best short film at the Woodbury Short Film Festival that took place in March in Salt Lake City, the capital city of Utah in the western U.S.

The 7th Speechless Film Festival in the U.S. also gave its award for best student film to the film in April 2019.

Directed by Mohammad Shahrestanki, “Label” is about Mohsen, who breaks off his engagement on the threshold of the wedding ceremony.

“The Scandinavian International Film Festival serves as a cinematic cultural template for emerging, talented filmmakers who wish to express their uniqueness through the lens of past excellence while exposing themselves to the latest innovative concepts in the arts,” the organizers of the event have said in a statement.

Photo: A scene from the short movie “Limit”.

