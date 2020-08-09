Caroline Kennan’s book on ISIS appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – British scholar Caroline Kennan’s book “The Rise of ISIS: The Modern Age of Terrorism” has been published in Persian by Qoqnus Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Parisa Sayyadi.

This book discusses ISIS as a significant threat to modern society. It has caused the deaths of thousands and the rise of anti-Muslim sentiment around the world, despite the fact that prominent Muslim leaders have denounced the group’s actions. Understanding ISIS is vital to defeating it.

In this book readers learn about the creation of this terrorist group, its rise to power, and what is being done by nations around the world to stop its members from taking more lives.

Full-color photographs and a timeline of key events contribute to a comprehensive overview of the story of modern terrorism in this book.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Caroline Kennan’s book “The Rise of Isis: The Modern Age of Terrorism”.

