FFIRI waits for FIFA’s advice to finalize the federation’s statutes: spox

TEHRAN – Iran football federation spokesman Amir Mehdi Alavi has said that they are waiting for FIFA’s advice to finalize the amendment of the federation’s statutes.

“The draft statutes of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of the Iran (FFIRI), which was sent to FIFA a month ago, also observes the requirements of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), FIFA and is in compliance with domestic law,” said Alavi in an interview on Radio.

The Iranian football federation sent the amended draft status to FIFA in early June, after FIFA threatened the federation to the possible global suspension over the problematic provisions of the current statutes.

The Presidential elections of the FFIRI are set to take place in November, as the organization’s statutes reportedly moved a step closer to FIFA approval.

“We hope that after FIFA approval we will see the approval of the draft statutes in the FFIRI assembly and in the next stage we will hold the general assembly,” Alavi concluded.