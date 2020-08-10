Lebanon PM announces resignation amid uproar over Beirut blast

TEHRAN - Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the resignation of the country’s government on Monday evening amid heightened political tensions over the last week’s massive explosion at Beirut port.

“Today I announce the resignation of this government,” the prime minister said in a live speech.

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on August 4, razing to the ground the city’s port. The explosion, caused by highly explosive materials stored in a warehouse at the port, killed at least 160 people and injured around 6,000.

Diab’s government came under tremendous pressure in the wake of the blast, with thousands of angry protesters storming many ministries in recent days.

“We are still under the shock of the tragedy that struck Lebanon. This disaster which has hit the Lebanese at the core occurred as a result of chronic corruption in politics, administration, and the State,” Diab said, adding, “We are facing an earthquake that struck the country, with all its humanitarian, social, economic and national repercussions. Our first concern is dealing with these repercussions, in parallel with a quick investigation that defines the responsibilities and prevents the application of any statutory limitation to the disaster.”

The prime minister also called on the Lebanese people to hold accountable those responsible for the blast, saying, “Today we are appealing to the people, to their demand to hold accountable those responsible for this disaster that has been concealed for seven years, to their desire for real change, for a shift from the State of corruption, waste, brokerage, and thefts, to a State based on the rule of law, justice, and transparency, a State that respects its citizens.”

SKM/PA