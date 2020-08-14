Seven tourism projects to come on stream in central Iran

TEHRAN – A total of seven tourism-related projects are scheduled to be inaugurated across Iran’s central Markazi province on the occasion of the Government Week (August 24-30), provincial tourism chief has said.

Five eco-lodge units as well as two handicrafts markets will come on stream in the cities and villages of Mahalat, Khomein, Hazaveh, Nimvar, and Komijan, Mostafa Marzban announced on Thursday, ISNA reported.

Over 8,000 artisans are currently working in 120 fields of handicrafts across the province, the official added.

However, Markazi province’s tourism and handicrafts sectors have taken a total of 75 billion rials (about $2 million) hit from the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past few months, he lamented.

Some experts expect Iran to achieve a tourism boom after coronavirus contained, believing its impact would be temporary and short-lived for a country that ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019.

Markazi province is considered the industrial capital of the country. It is rich in natural, historical, cultural and religious attractions.

Hand-woven carpets and klims, made in its cities including Farahan, Sarugh, Lilivan, Senejan, and Vafs are known internationally.

ABU/MG