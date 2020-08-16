Iran unveils Wushu World Day stamp

TEHRAN – Iran Wushu Federation has unveiled a new postage stamp commemorating the 30th anniversary of the World Wushu-Kungfu Day.

In the ceremony held in Khaneye Wushu in Tehran, the Iran’s Wushu League winners also received their cups and medals.

Mehdi Alinejad, the Iranian Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth, Keykavous Saeidi, secretary general of Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC), head of the wushu federation Amir Sedighi, and wushu coaches along with their practitioners attended the event.

Talou and Tai Chi practitioners also performed the Chinese ancient martial arts in the event in commemoration of the World Wushu-Kungfu Day.