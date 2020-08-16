Iranian military chief urges UAE to revise ties with Israel

TEHRAN - Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri on Sunday urged the United Arab Emirates to revise its ties with the Zionist regime of Israel as the two sides has reached an agreement to normalize relations.

“In a situation in which all the freedom-seeking people in the world express disgust over relationship with the Zionist regime, it is regrettable that a neighbor of the Islamic Republic announces normalization of ties with this child-killing regime,” Bagheri said.

He noted that as a Muslim country, such relationship is not acceptable for the UAE.

“We advise the United Arab Emirates to revise its decision before it is too late and avoid continuing a path which is harmful to regional security,” the top general noted.

It was announced on Thursday that the UAE and Israel plan to normalize ties and establish full diplomatic relationship.

The decision was announced after a phone call between United States President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, according to Aljazeera.

Trump hailed the deal as a “huge breakthrough” and a “historic peace agreement between” its “two great friends”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday condemning the agreement and called it a “strategic stupidity” by the UAE and Israel.

The statement said the move will definitely result in boosting the axis of resistance.

