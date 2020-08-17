International Association of Muslim University Professors condemns normalization of UAE-Israel ties

TEHRAN – The International Association of Muslim University Professors has issued a statement condemning normalization of ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Zionist regime of Israel.

The statement called on Islamic countries to spare no effort in boosting the resistance front, ISNA reported on Monday.

The UAE’s move is described as “treacherous” in the statement.

“This treacherous action revealed the true nature of these countries and showed that the United Arab Emirates and its allies seek to harm the resistance front despite their deceitful appearance,” read the statement.

It added, “We advise the United Arab Emirates to correct its mistake, stop harming the Arab community’s feelings and make up for its betrayal by supporting the Palestinian people. We also note that the Islamic Iran will not keep silence if forces of the occupant country enter the Persian Gulf and endanger the regional security.”

It was announced on Thursday that the UAE and Israel plan to normalize ties and establish full diplomatic relationship.

The decision was announced after a phone call between United States President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, according to Aljazeera.

Trump hailed the deal as a “huge breakthrough” and a “historic peace agreement between” its “two great friends”.

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri on Sunday urged the United Arab Emirates to revise its decision to establish ties with the Zionist regime.

“In a situation in which all the freedom-seeking people in the world express disgust over relationship with the Zionist regime, it is regrettable that a neighbor of the Islamic Republic announces normalization of ties with this child-killing regime,” Bagheri said.

He noted that as a Muslim country, such relationship is not acceptable for the UAE.

“We advise the United Arab Emirates to revise its decision before it is too late and avoid continuing a path which is harmful to regional security,” the top general noted.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday calling the agreement a “strategic stupidity” and “a dagger in the back of Muslims”.

The statement said the move will definitely result in boosting the axis of resistance.

