“The Warden” to compete in East & West, Classics and Avant-Garde film festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Nima Javid’s mystery drama “The Warden” will be screening in the international competition of the 13th East & West, Classics and Avant-Garde International Film Festival in Russia.

The acclaimed movie is about a prison in southern Iran that is being evacuated because of its proximity to the city’s new airport. Major Jahed, the warden, transfers the prisoners to the new prison, but then soon receives a report that one prisoner, who was sentenced to death, is missing!

Javidi won the special jury award at 37th edition of the Fajr Film Festival in Tehran for this film, which has been screened in numerous international events across the world.

It won the Student Jury Award at the 9th International Crime and Punishment Film Festival in the Turkish city of Istanbul in November 2019.

The East & West, Classics and Avant-Garde festival will open on August 21 in Orenburg with a screening of South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho’s thriller “Train to Busan 2: Peninsula”.

Nine other films including “The Assistant” by Kitty Green from the U.S. and “Ropes” by Spanish director José Luis Montesinos will be competing in the international section of the festival, which will be running until August 26.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Nima Javid’s mystery drama “The Warden”.

