EU3 opposes U.S. move to reimpose Iran sanctions

France, Germany, and Britain will not support a U.S. demand to the United Nations to reimpose sanctions on Iran over accusations it violated its 2015 nuclear deal, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The United States on Thursday formally began the process of activating the so-called "snapback" mechanism aimed at reimposing sanctions on Iran, a move that widens a split with its European allies and threatens the nuclear accord with Tehran.

Russia also has requested a United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran on Friday, diplomats said.

The country requested a public virtual meeting of the 15-member body "with regard to today's developments," Russia's UN mission told council diplomats in a message seen by Reuters.