Milad Ebadipour becomes Polish citizen

TEHRAN – Iranian international outside hitter Milad Ebadipour has officially become citizen of Poland.

On the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the Bełchatów club, the 26-year-old player was granted Polish citizenship by the vice-president of the Polish Volleyball Federation, Ryszard Czarnecki, before the match of PGE Skra with Jastrzębski Węgiel.

Ebadipour was born in 1993 in the city of Urmia. Since 2017, he has been a player of PGE Skra Bełchatów and won Polish Championship in 2018 as well as two Super Cups (2017, 2018).

According to the regulations of PlusLiga competition, at least three domestic players must be on the pitch at any match.

The citizenship will facilitate the player's travel and he still is a member of Iran national volleyball team.

Ebadipour was invited to the Iran National Team for the 2014 FIVB World League for the first time, and since then has been a key player in the team.