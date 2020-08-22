Tehran center spotlights old tazieh scripts to save from oblivion

TEHRAN – The director of the Kahrobaye Tazieh Center has said that the center has put its spotlight on numerous vintage tazieh scripts to save the masterpieces that are gradually passing into oblivion.

Speaking to the Persian service of Honaronline, Majid Khosroabadi said that they plan to preserve the texts as historical heritage of the country.

“The texts have been collected from every corner of the country, some of which have not been performed for more than 50 years,” he said.

“There are only four or five veteran tazieh performers who can perform these types of tazieh and if we do not record and preserve them they will fade away. We have selected 30 texts so far, and the Rudaki Foundation and the Tehran Municipality have promised to cooperate,” he said.

Khosroabadi further noted that the center was established in 2013 and has been one of the most active centers on tazieh, holding courses for young adults.

“During the previous courses, we asked teachers to find talented students and form a tazieh troupe,” he said.

“About 800 young performers have so far given professional performances over the past five courses,” he added.

“This year due to the spread of coronavirus, we have decided to record tazieh teaching courses and later upload them for interested applicants on some platforms,” he noted.

The Rudaki Open-Air Theater in Tehran has been hosting tazieh performances during the first ten nights of Muharram.

Rudaki Foundation Managing Director Mehdi Afzali has invited tazieh expert Ahmad Azizi, the head of Sayyid al-Shuhada Tazieh Troupe, to give performances.

Photo: Sayyid al-Shuhada Tazieh Troupe gives a performance at the Rudaki Open-Air Theater in Tehran on August 21, 2020. (Honaronline/Zeinab Mahdavi)

RM/MMS/YAW