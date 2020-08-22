Moscow says Washington attempt to trigger snapback is legally void

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Friday that the United States’ attempt to trigger snapback mechanism to restore all the UN sanctions on Iran is “legally void”.

“We are adamant that the U.S. notification is legally void and cannot enact the mechanism of restoration of previous resolutions on Iran. Insisting on its mistaken position, the U.S. cannot count on support of the UN Security Council. One cannot reject one’s obligations under a treaty while demanding the rights it provides,” TASS quoted the statement as saying.

“The UN Security Council has no reason to take the UN notification for reviewing, let alone take any action based on it.” It is noted in the statement that the U.S. quit the 2015 nuclear deal (officially known as the JCPAO), and therefore stripped itself from rights and abilities to use mechanisms, provided by the UN Security Council resolution 2231.

The 2231 resolution endorses the nuclear deal.

“The U.S. side seeks to prove that it has right to comply only with clauses of [UN Security Council Resolution 2231] that suits it, because they could be used for the needs of the anti-Iran policy. But this is not the case. Besides, the U.S. cannot provide the list of its ‘best efforts in good faith’ within the framework of the dispute settlement procedure, mentioned by the JCPOA. They made no such efforts. And this is necessary,” the statement said.

The ministry added that Russia also provided its points to the Security Council.

“Therefore, the UN Security Council has no reason to take the UN notification for reviewing, let alone take any action based on it,” the Ministry added. “This would contradict the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which, apparently, is exactly what Washington seeks by trying to pull other Security Council members into depths where the light of the international law does not shine.”

Elsewhere, the statement said that the path of escalation of tensions around Iran is a dead end.

“We call on the U.S. to make a choice in favor of sensible solutions, and not to strip itself of ability to reach agreements with Iran,” the statement added.

On August 20, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo presented Washington’s request to activate the procedure of restoration of sanctions against Iran to the chairman of the UN Security Council.

NA/PA