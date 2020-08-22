Leader praises Afshin Ala poem denouncing Israel, UAE deal

TEHRAN – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, praised Iranian poet Afshin Ala for poetry that criticizes the United Arab Emirates’ deal to forge ties with Israel.

Ala published a long poem last week in response to the deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates intended to fully normalize relations, which follows a history of peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians and their Arab allies.

The poem composed in 34 verses is full of praise for Iran and Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah for their resistance against the Zionist regime and denouncement of the UAE for the deal.

“The poem you composed against the Arab leaders was really opportune and timely; thank you very much,” Ayatollah Khamenei wrote in a message to Ala published on Saturday.

The Leader has always recognized authors and poets by writing commendations to their books.

Poets and literary figures from Iran and some Persian-speaking countries attend a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei every year on the birthday of Imam Hassan (AS), which falls on the 15th of the holy month of Ramadan.

Photo: This combination photo shows Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and poet Afshin Ala.

MMS/YAW

