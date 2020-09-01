Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE betrayed the Islamic world

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, asserted on Tuesday that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) made a treason against the Islamic world by establishing ties with the Zionist regime.

“The United Arab Emirates made a treason to the world of Islam, the Arab nations and the regional countries, and also to Palestine,” the Leader stated.

“Of course,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted, “This betrayal will not last long.”

PA/PA