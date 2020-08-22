Tehran derby to be held as planned

TEHRAN - The Tehran derby, between Esteghlal and Persepolis, in the Hazfi Cup semifinals, will be held on Aug. 26 as it was already scheduled.

Amir Hossein Roshanak, Hazfi Cup’s chief executive, revealed that both clubs had asked the Iran Football League Organization to postpone the upcoming derby but their request was rejected.

“Esteghlal and Persepolis sent a letter to the league organization asking to postpone the game in the Hazfi Cup semis, but this request was not met,” Roshanak said.

Further, the official in charge of the Hazfi Cup competitions stated the reason behind the two Tehran giants wanted to play the game in a future time.

“Esteghlal and Persepolis, in their letters, requested the postponement of the derby due to extra pressure on the players in the longest ever season of the Iran Professional League (IPL) due to the coronavirus pandemic, and also because of upcoming matches at the group stage of the AFC Champions League,” he added.

The two archrivals will face on Wednesday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium behind closed doors. Tractor will also host Naft Masjed Soleyman in Tabriz a day earlier.

“Naft Masjed Soleyman and Tractor, who are not representing Iran in the AFC Champions League in the current season, believe that the decision will go against them. Finally, with the response given by the football league organization, both Esteghlal and Persepolis agreed to play the game as it was already planned,” Roshanak concluded.