According to PersianRestaurant.org, There are different factors as to why customers rather go to a Persian Restaurants in Connecticut than the rest. Things like the setting or the ambience play a very important role in providing customer satisfaction as well as customer retention. The perfect ambiance for eating is more than beautiful surroundings. It should have a relaxed atmosphere, not be stiff or snobbish.

The customer will be spending a considerable amount of time in a Persian Restaurant in Connecticut and if the furniture causes them to shift and turn every few minutes, they probably wouldn’t return. Music of all types has an effect on mood and can be powerful in shaping the customer’s experience. It can be used to entertain, engage, uplift, or energize customers. It’s also important to consider the way staff is dressed and the attitude they convey. For example, a server dressed in jeans and a t-shirt wouldn’t fit well with an upscale sit-down dining establishment. The colors in a Persian Restaurant in Connecticut influence customers a lot. It is scientifically proven that red increases blood pressure and heart rate which in turn increases hunger. This is thought to be evolutionary, as red signaled energy-dense, sugar-packed fruits and vegetables to our hunter-gatherer ancestors.

Connecticut

Connecticut lies in the northeastern region of the United States. The state attained statehood on January 9, 1788, becoming the 5th state to join the union. The word “Connecticut” is an anglicized spelling of the Algonquian word “quinnitukqut,” roughly meaning “at the long tidal river.” From 1703 to 1875, Connecticut had two capitals; sessions of the General Assembly met alternately in Hartford and New Haven. Since then, the capital has been Hartford. Much of the US Constitution was taken from laws formed in early Connecticut by a document called The Fundamental Orders in 1639 and that’s why it is called “The Constitution State”. Many consider this to be the United States’ first written constitution.

Nearly 60 percent of Connecticut is covered in woodland and that’s why forests are one of the state’s top natural resources, providing lumber, firewood, and even maple syrup. Connecticut is home to the oldest U.S. newspaper still being published: The Hartford Courant, established in 1764.

Connecticut cities

Major and important cities in Connecticut consists of:

· Ansonia, Berlin, Bloomfield, Branford, Bridgeport, Bristol, Coventry, Danbury, Darien, Derby, East Hartford, East Haven, Enfield, Fairfield, Farmington, Greenwich, Groton, Guilford, Hamden, Hartford, Lebanon, Litchfield, Manchester, Mansfield, Meriden, Middletown, Milford, Mystic, Naugatuck, New Britain, New Haven, New London, North Haven, Norwalk, Norwich, Old Saybrook, Orange, Seymour, Shelton, Simsbury, Southington, Stamford, Stonington, Stratford, Torrington, Wallingford, Waterbury, Waterford, Watertown, West Hartford, West Haven, Westport, Wethersfield, Willimantic, Windham, Windsor, Windsor Locks, Winsted

Persian Restaurants in Connecticut

Persian Restaurants in Connecticut match the interior brightness to outside light to keep their atmosphere relaxed and natural. These restaurants play appropriate music at the right level which provides a white noise barrier so that conversations feel more private but it can also enhance the mood of the restaurant.

Find the best Persian Restaurants to experience Iranian culture and cuisine.

Source: www.persianrestaurant.org - Home of Persian Restaurants