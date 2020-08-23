National Museum puts ancient medical equipment collection online

TEHRAN – The National Museum of Iran has put tens of centuries-old medical equipment online in a bid to pay tribute to huge sacrifices Iranian healthcare workers have made during the coronavirus era.

The virtual exhibit started on the first day of the month Shahrivar (this year falling on August 22), which marks National Doctor’s Day commemorating the birthday of Avicenna, the distinguished Iranian physician, and writer of 'The Book of Healing', who is regarded as the father of early modern medicine.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, physicians and doctors have been recognized for their selfless devotion and efforts this year. Working around the clock, fighting at the frontline against the pandemic, putting their lives in danger made us salute and admire these exceptional caregivers.

The practice and study of medicine in Persia (Iran) has a long and prolific history. The ancient Iranian medicine was combined by different medical traditions from Mesopotamia, Egypt, India, China, and Greece for millennia and merged to form what became the nucleus and foundation of medical practice in the European countries in the 13th century.

The Iranian academic centers like Jundishapur University (3rd century CE) were a breeding ground for the union among great scientists from different civilizations. These centers successfully followed their predecessors’ theories and greatly extended their scientific research through history. Iranian physicians also had a tremendous share in the progress of medical sciences during the Islamic Golden Age.

AFM/MG