Hamid Sourian, gentleman of wrestling, turns 35

TEHRAN – To win a gold medal is a great - maybe the greatest - achievement for an athlete in his sporting career but just some of them manage to do it. Hamid Sourian is one of them.

Sourian had won five gold medals at the World Championships, before winning a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games. Two years later, he added one more gold to his five previous gold at the World Championships.

The 55 kg Greco-Roman wrestler defeated Azerbaijani Rovshan Bayramov in the final to win his first ever gold at the Olympics.

Sourian, nicknamed "The Genius", was a member of Iran Greco-Roman team who claimed three gold medals in London.

Sourian became 35 today. Iran wrestling will be proud of the Greco-Roman wrestler