Iranian airports among best in West Asia and Africa region

TEHRAN – A total of six Iranian airports have been classified among the best in West Asia and Africa region in 2019, Iran Airports Company reported, citing France’s Ecole Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (ENAC).

Six Iranian airports were ranked third place in 2019 ENAC’s analytical statistics on passenger dispatch and reception categories, Iran Airports Company announced on Sunday.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia were ranked first and second in West Asia and Africa category in which airports from 15 countries evaluated.

ENAC is designated a Grande école by the Conférence des Grandes Écoles (CGE), a non-profit organization which certifies and monitors these Grandes écoles (colleges of engineering in France). ENAC was founded on 28 August 1949 to provide initial and continuing education in the field of civil aviation.

