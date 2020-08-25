Rouhani says U.S. failure at UN shows Iran’s diplomatic power

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that the United States’ failure at the UN Security Council in extending arms embargo on Iran showed the power of Iran’s diplomacy.

“We have the diplomatic power to stand against the United States at the United Nations and gain success. They create a commotion against Iran for 42 years and gained only one vote in favor of the arms embargo extension. It means Iran’s diplomatic success and power,” Rouhani said during a question and answer session with a number of media chiefs.

On Thursday, the U.S. sent a letter to the UN Security Council requesting to initiate the “snapback” mechanism, which allows a participant to the JCPOA to seek reimposition against Iran of UN sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The U.S. took the move following its failure on August 13 at the UN Security Council to extend arms embargo on Iran which will expire in October in accordance with Resolution 2231.

Thirteen countries out of the 15-member UN Security Council have expressed their opposition to the U.S. bid to reimpose the UN sanctions on Iran, arguing that Washington’s move is void given it is using a process under a nuclear deal that it quit more than two years ago.

On August 13, only the Dominican Republic voted in favor of the UN draft resolution to extend arms sanctions. So far, the Dominican Republic has remain silent on the U.S. illegal move to return UN sanctions.



‘Policy of maximum pressure has failed’

Rouhani also said that the U.S. policy of maximum pressure has failed.

“Maximum pressure aimed at forcing Iran to go to the negotiating table while it has been weakened. They said that they would quit the deal and put pressure on Iran and bring the country to the negotiating table,” he said.

Washington has definitely failed in imposing policy of maximum pressure against Iran, he said.

The president noted that the future administration of the U.S. will definitely adopt another way.

‘Government plans to take departure from export of crude oil’

The president also said for the first time over past 60 years, export of non-oil products has superseded oil exports.

The president also said departure from export of crude oil and cutting reliance on oil export are on the agenda of his administration.

The president also said national power will act as a deterrence in the face of problems, suggesting that the country’s power should be upgraded in all areas.



