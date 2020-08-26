U.S. isolated more; Trump and Pompeo humiliated 

The U.S. became more isolated in the world as the president of the UN Security Council said on Tuesday that it was "not in the position to take further action" on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all UN sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body.

After Indonesia's UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani made such a statement, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft lost her temper and said, "Let me just make it really, really clear: the Trump administration has no fear in standing in limited company on this matter."

She also said the countries sitting on the Security Council have “lost their way” and indirectly accused them of supporting terrorism for rejecting the U.S. illegal move against Iran.

"I only regret that other members of this council have lost their way and now find themselves standing in the company of terrorists," Craft said.

In fact, Ambassador Craft should be reminded that it is the U.S. that has lost its way and is pushing for lawlessness in the world. Examples that the White House has lost its way are many. Leaving the JCPOA, the World Health Organization the Paris climate agreement, recognizing the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights, moving its embassy to Jerusalem are concrete examples. These moves are in addition to irresponsible and ridiculous remarks and dangerous behaviors.



Trump and his inner circle are resorting to every possible illegal means and bullying tactics to kill the 2105 nuclear deal (JCPOA) before the presidential elections. These unlawful and irrational moves against the nuclear deal have even made Washington’s European allies disappointed. This was made clear when the EU foreign policy chief and the foreign ministers of the three European states signatory to the JCPOA issued statements clearly stating that since the U.S. has quit the JCPOA it has no right to demand a restoration of UN sanctions on Iran.

“… the U.S. ceased to be a participant to the JCPOA following their withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2018. Our position regarding the effectiveness of the U.S. notification pursuant to resolution 2231 has consequently been very clearly expressed to the Presidency and all UNSC members,” the E3 foreign ministers said in their joint statement on August 20.

The rejection of the UN sanctions on Iran came just a few days after the Security Council resoundingly rejected a U.S. bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran.

The U.S. illegal moves against Iran have no buyers in the world. Only extremists in Israel and a few rulers in Arab sheikhdoms are happy with the measures of Trump and Mike Pompeo against Iran.

No person or official with an ounce of common sense can agree with the current behavior of the Trump administration. If only the Dominican Republic voted in favor of the U.S. draft resolution to extend arms embargo against Iran, it was not because the officials of that country are content with the unlawful behaviors of the U.S., rather it was just because of the country’s geographical size and location.

What happened at the UN Security Council was a legal victory for Iran and the international community at large. It was a victory for multilateralism and repudiation of Trump’s mockery of international law.

It is still not far from the mind that Trump and Pompeo, whom Zarif rightly called the “secretary of hate”, would blackmail the Dominican Republic to proceed with the sanctions snapback process.

Even if the Dominican Republic gives in to the U.S. bullying at a time, the return of sanctions will be void.

It is perhaps unprecedented that the U.S. become so humiliated and isolated at the UN Security Council in less than 10 days. In fact Trump and Pompeo mocked themselves by claiming that the U.S. has right to seek return of UN sanctions against Iran. Just by claiming that since the U.S. name is mentioned in the Resolution 2231 that confirmed the JCPOA, the U.S. has right to invoke the return of sanctions is an insult to the wisdom of the people in the world. It was true if the U.S. was still a party to the JCPOA

The U.S., under Trump, is now a pariah state, and Trumpism and Pompoeism, as a new kind of fascism, will live in the memory of the world.

