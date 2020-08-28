China reacted to Pompeo claim of activating snapback and said it is full of lies

Reacting to the U.S. Secretary of State's claim about the return of sanctions against Iran due to the activation of the trigger mechanism, China’s permanent mission to the United Nations called it full of lies.

China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations stated in a Twitter message, “U.S. claimed that whether or not a resolution to continue sanctions relief is introduced, sanctions on Iran will return. Full of LIES. U.S. is no longer a participant to JCPOA, and therefore ineligible to invoke the snapback. 13 UNSC members believe the snapback is not triggered.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously wrote in a Twitter message that after the failure of the Security Council in its mission to maintain peace and security, the United States announced the 30-day return process of all UN sanctions against Iran.

According to Pompeo, the sanctions will return at midnight on September 20 (Shahrivar 30) Greenwich Mean Time.