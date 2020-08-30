Scholars to discuss Persian requiems in Iran and India 

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian and Indian scholars will discuss requiem in Iran and India in a webinar organized by the Cultural Center of Iran in New Delhi in collaboration with the Iran Public Libraries Foundation on Tuesday.

Academy of Persian Language and Literature director Gholam-Ali Haddad- Adel, poet Alireza Qazveh and scholar Farzeneh Azam-Lotfi are among the lecturers from Iran.

Poet Mehdi Baqir Khan and Abbas Raza Nayyar of Lucknow University are among the Indian scholars attending the webinar.

Iran’s cultural attaché in New Delhi Mohammad-Ali Rabbani said, “Due to the 700-year-long period of use of the Persian language in India, composing Persian requiems in the country has a long history.

“A great number of poets have emerged in India and composed requiems for the martyrs of Karbala in both the Persian and Urdu languages,” he said.

He said that India has been one of the major centers to host mourning ceremonies for the martyrs of Karbala, however, this year have been placed on holding mourning rituals due to the outbreak of coronavirus, and the ceremonies are being held either in restricted numbers or have gone online.

Photo: A poster for a webinar on requiem in Iran and India.

