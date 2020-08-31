Iranian platform to stream “The Last Fiction” next week

TEHRAN – Upera, a major Iranian platform for online movie screening, will be streaming the acclaimed animated film “The Last Fiction” by Ashkan Rahgozar next Monday.

A production of Hoorakhsh Studio, “The Last Fiction” recounts a story from Persian poet Ferdowsi’s epic masterpiece Shahnameh. It is about Zahak’s treacherous rise to the throne in Jamshid in Persia. The young and naive hero Afaridoun will have to save the kingdom and its people from darkness. But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology that reveals human nature.

An all-star cast including Parviz Parastui, Leila Hatami, Hamed Behdad, Baran Kowsari, Ashkan Khatibi, Akbar Zanjanpur and Farrokh Nemati have lent their voices to the characters in the production.

The world-renowned Iranian vocalist Shahram Nazeri has sung the closing credits song in the movie, which has been acclaimed at several prestigious Iranian and international events.

The movie has been screened in numerous international events, winning over a dozen awards. It was named best animated film at the 37th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February 2019.

“The Last Fiction” was among the submissions for the 2020 Oscars consideration, but it failed to receive a nomination.

The film went on screen in a non-competitive section of Annecy in 2018.

Hoorakhsh Studio also unveiled a video game based on the movie in December 2019.

The game includes ten characters of the Shahnameh with their own superpowers, and can be downloaded from Café Bazar and Sib Apps for free.

Photo: A scene from “The Last Fiction” by Ashkan Rahgozar.

RM/MMS/YAW



