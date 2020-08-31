Tour guide cards validity extended

TEHRAN – The validity of the tour guide cards has been extended until the end of the current Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2021), deputy tourism minister Vali Teymouri announced on Monday.

Considering the outbreak of the coronavirus and the need to observe health protocols in order to protect public health, and with the aim of reducing in-person visits as well as facilitating conditions, the tour guide cards will be valid until the end of this year, the official explained.

Although the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the world’s tourism to a standstill, experts expect Iran to achieve a tourism boom after coronavirus contained, believing its impact would be temporary and short-lived for a country that ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 24 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025. The latest available data show eight million tourists visited the Islamic Republic during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20).

ABU/MG

