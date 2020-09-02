Iranian Film Festival in San Francisco announces lineup 

TEHRAN – The organizers of the 13th Iranian Film Festival in San Francisco has released its lineup featuring 52 films, which will be screened on September 19 and 20.

The lineup includes fiction, documentary, short and animated films from Iran, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, France, the Netherlands and Sweden.

“Labyrinth” by Amir-Hossein Torabi, “We Are All Together” by Kamal Tabrizi and “Scenes from a Separation” by Vahid Sedaqat are among the films selected to be screened during the event.

“Labyrinth” shows how everybody is looking for an escape path in life while they don’t know that there is only one way, and that they must reach the middle of the labyrinth to find it.

“We Are All Together” shows that after some unsuccessful attempts to save a bankrupt airline, the owner needs to gather some suicidal individuals to go along according to her new plan. But due to an incident, everything turns out completely different.

“Scenes from a Separation” is a documentary about the process of making Asghar Farhadi's Oscar-winning film “A Separation”. From the development until the post-production, Farhadi himself talks through this process. Mike Leigh and Jean-Claud Carrier also talk about Farhadi’s filmmaking method.

Other Iranian films include “Exam” by Sonia Haddad, “Selfie with Democracy” by Ali Atshani, “Asho” by Jafar Najafi and “The Ocean behind the Window”.

“Exam” is about a teenage girl who gets involved in the process of delivering a pack of cocaine to a client, and gets stuck in a weird cycle of occurrences.

"Asho” is about a shepherd boy who is obsessed with Hollywood movies and wants to become an actor.

“Selfie with Democracy” is about the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. It is a sequel to Atshani’s 2010 movie “Democracy in the Daylight”.

“The Ocean behind the Window” by Babak Nabizadeh is about a teenager, Borhan, who lives on a little-known, remote island.

Photo: A scene from “We Are All Together” by Kamal Tabrizi.

