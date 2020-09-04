“Careless Crime” director Shahram Mokri to discuss Iranian cinema at Venice festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Shahram Mokri, whose latest drama “Careless Crime” is an entry in the Orizzonti section of the 77th Venice Film Festival, will deliver a speech on Iranian cinema during a meeting at the event on Sunday, a public relations team of the film announced on Friday.

The Orizzonti section is dedicated to films that represent the latest aesthetic and expressive trends in international cinema.

“Careless Crime” will go on screen on September 18 with Mokri, the film’s producer, and actors in attendance.

In addition, two more Iranian films, “Sun Children” and “The Wasteland”, have been selected to be screened in various sections of the festival now underway on the Italian Lido.

Directed by Majid Majidi, “Sun Children”, also known as “The Sun”, will be screened in the official competition of the event, which will until September 12.

The drama about child labor in Tehran won the Crystal Simorgh for best film at the 38th edition of the Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February.

“The Wasteland” by Ahmad Bahrami will be competing in the Orizzonti section.

It is about an old brick manufacturing factory that is going to be shut down, and all that matters to the factory supervisor is to keep his lover unharmed.

Forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah’s regime in Iran, protestors set fire to movie theaters as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theater was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn a cinema down. Their intended target is a theater showing a film about an unearthed, unexploded missile.

Iranian filmmakers are frequent visitors to the Venice Film Festival.

Iranian drama “No Date, No Signature” won Vahid Jalilvand the best director award in the Orizzonti section at the 74th Venice International Film Festival in 2017.

The film’s star Navid Mohammadzadeh also received the award for best actor in this category.

The Venice festival will be the first major international film event to be held physically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several major festivals such as Cannes and Telluride were canceled over the pandemic.

Photo: Iranian director Shahram Mokri attends the 70th Venice Film Festival in 2013. (AFP)

RM/MMS/YAW

