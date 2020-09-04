Museums to offer free admission during Tehran Week

TEHRAN – On the occasion of Tehran Week, entry to all museums across the Iranian capital will be free from September 28 to October 5.

Several cultural programs are also scheduled to be held during the week with the motto of “School of Tehran”, the Tehran City Council announced on Thursday.

The need to get acquainted with the customs, culture, ethics, literature and social behavior of people in Tehran is one of the requirements living in this city and this week and such ceremonies aim at meeting this need, said Tehran City Council member Ahmad Masjed-Jamei.

He also considered the lunar month of Muharram as a great opportunity to get to know the traditions and culture of Ashura in Tehran as well as its tekyehs, venues for the gathering of mourners who honor the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS).

“Ashura culture in Tehran is very deep and has been part of the lives of citizens since ancient times, and now there is a good opportunity to get to know the city’s tekyehs, religious bodies, and Ashura customs and culture and promote them more properly.”

Appreciating medical staff and health workers for their round-the-clock efforts during the coronavirus outbreak in the country will be one of the most important programs in this week.

Half-priced tickets for Iranian movies on the screen, free membership of libraries, holding public sports, and cleaning the mountains are also among the programs scheduled for Tehran Week.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Ray.

Ray, in which signs of settlement dates from 6000 BC, is often considered to be Tehran’s predecessor. It became the capital city of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century but later declined with factional strife between different neighborhoods and the Mongol invasion of 1220.

Tehran has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, Carpet Museum of Iran, to name a few.

ABU/MG

