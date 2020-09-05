Rouhani: Some anti-revolutionary elements want Iran to lock down

TEHRAN – Now that the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic some anti-revolutionary elements or groups want to bring the country to a halt under different pretexts, warning against entrance exams for universities, holding Ashura rituals, starting new school year or reopening factories, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday.

“A number of anti-revolution groups, by using the condition created by the Coronavirus, want to create a division between the bread and lives of people,” Rouhani pointed out.

Rouhani made the remarks as the schools opened across the country on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting of the national taskforce for combatting the coronavirus, Rouhani said anti-revolutionary groups, through their media outlets, created a commotion these days claiming that experts are adamant that schools should remain closed but the education minister in Iran wants to open classes “by force”.

PA/PA