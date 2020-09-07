Non-oil exports via Chabahar port rise 95% in 5 months on year

TEHRAN- Export of non-oil products via Chabahar port, in southeast of Iran, has increased 95 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Behrooz Aqaei, the director-general of Sistan-Baluchestan Province, where the strategic port lies, said that the rise in the exports has been resulted through providing some equipment and preparing some infrastructure in the port, IRNA reported.

Lying on the coast of the Gulf of Oman in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan Province, Chabahar is the country’s only oceanic port and given its strategic location in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) development of the port is of high significance for Iran.

Chabahar is believed to be the best and economical transit route into Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

