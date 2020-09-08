Rouhani, Erdogan to co-host cooperation meeting

TEHRAN — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are scheduled to co-chair the 6th Meeting of the Turkey-Iran High Level Cooperation Council on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which is to be held via videoconferencing, all aspects of the bilateral relations between Iran and Turkey will be reviewed, Mehr cited the Turkish Presidency as announcing in a statement.

Steps aimed at further enhancing the cooperation in light of the new circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be discussed during the meeting.

The two sides are also expected to exchange views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international matters.

MH/