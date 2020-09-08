Haul of ancient relics confiscated from smugglers in southern Iran

TEHRAN- Iranian authorities have confiscated a number of historical relics, which are estimated to date back to the Safavid era (1501–1736), from smugglers in Bandar Abbas, the capital city of the southern Hormozgan province.

After days of intelligence operations 23 historical objects including crowns, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, daggers, and all kinds of precious stones were seized from four smugglers, ILNA quoted Gholamreza Jafari, a provincial police commander, as saying on Tuesday.

Cultural heritage experts are assessing that the objects worth 80 billion rials (some $1.9 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials), he explained.

The culprits were surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, he added.

The Safavid dynasty was one of the most significant ruling dynasties of the country, often considered the beginning of modern Iranian history.

ABU/MG