Maine

Maine is located in the northeastern region of the United States. It used to be part of Massachusetts. The former Massachusetts province spent decades after the American Revolution campaigning for independence, and finally gained official statehood in 1820. Maine is home to four major Native American groups: Penobscots ("place where the rock opens out"), Passamaquoddys ("pollock-spearing place"), Mi'kmaqs ("my kin-friends"), and Maliseets ("talks imperfectly"). Collectively, they are known as Wabanakis. It is the only state with just one other state on its border, New Hampshire. Eastport, Maine is the most eastern city in the United States. It’s the first place in the United States to receive morning sunshine. Maine’s government entities are comprised of 16 counties with 22 cities, 435 towns, 33 plantations, 424 unorganized townships and 3 Indian reservations.

Maine was given the nickname the Pine Tree State in honor of its many white pine trees, which are the biggest eastern conifers (or evergreen trees that bear cones) in the United States. Maine is the only state in the United States with one syllable. The state is the single largest producer of blueberries in the U.S., responsible for 99 percent of the crops in the United States. Since Maine winters are so cold, many cold-weather inventions come from the state, including the snowplow, snowmobile, and earmuffs.

Maine cities

Major and important cities in Maine consist of:

Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Bar Harbor, Bath, Belfast, Biddeford, Boothbay Harbor, Brunswick, Calais, Caribou, Castine, Eastport, Ellsworth, Farmington, Fort Kent, Gardiner, Houlton, Kennebunkport, Kittery, Lewiston, Lubec, Machias, Orono, Portland, Presque Isle, Rockland, Rumford, Saco, Scarborough, Waterville, York

