Rasht-Mashhad five-star train to resume service today

TEHRAN – A 5-star train will resume service between Rasht and Mashhad on Wednesday evening. The train is scheduled to leave Rasht at 19:00 local time towards the holy city of Mashhad, which embraces the shrine complex of Imam Reza (AS).

Operated by the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, the train benefits from skillful crew, and a range of up-to-date catering, health facilities fully based on COVID-19 railway protocols and operational guidelines for the resumption of railway operations in the country, Mehr reported.

Train tours stopped in Iran back in July once again over coronavirus fears as health officials have announced a surge in virus infections in some parts of the country. Train tours, however, gradually was embarked at the beginning of Khordad (mid-May) when coronavirus curbs eased in a bid to restore normal life and reopen an economy facing the threat of recession.

Every single day, Mashhad plays host to thousands of travelers and pilgrims who come from various Iranian cities, neighboring countries and even across the globe to visit the imposing, massive holy shrine complex of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Imam of the Shia Muslims.

AFM/MG