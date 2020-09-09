VP honors top knowledge-based companies

TEHRAN – Vice President for Science and Technology, Sourena Sattari, honored the top knowledge-based firms during the 18th annual meeting of Pardis Technology Park in Tehran on Monday.

Iran is playing the leading role in the region in the fields of fintech, ICT, stem cell, aerospace, and is unrivaled in artificial intelligence, Sattari told the Tehran Times in an exclusive interview on September 1.

“We are vigorously developing technology centers and expanding all knowledge-based elements. We have made a serious change in science and technology, but in the next ten years, these changes must be evident in people's daily lives, more importantly, moving towards smart cities.”

FB/MG

