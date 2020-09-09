Development of greenhouses to promote Iran’s agriculture, economy

While the agriculture sector plays a significant role in the promotion of the Iranian economy, drought in recent years has prevented this sector from being developed as expected.

To tackle this condition, the Agriculture Ministry has taken some measures and defined some programs, such as the improvement of irrigation systems.

One of the major programs that the ministry has defined and is seriously pursuing is the development of greenhouses throughout the country.

In late April, the managing director of Iran’s Agricultural Parks Company (APC) said that this company planned to create 1,000 hectares of new greenhouses in the country’s agricultural parks during the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021).

According to Ali-Ashraf Mansouri, the development of the country’s agricultural parks not only is going to create new job opportunities but also increases the country’s non-oil exports and helps preserve the environment and the national water and soil resources.

Iran has paid 8.3 trillion rials (about $197.6 million) of facilities for the development of agricultural parks across the country during the past Iranian year.

The mentioned facilities were paid for the development or construction of various agricultural parks including greenhouses, and those for aquaculture, as well as livestock and poultry breeding.

Offering such facilities and also the other supportive measures have led to the creation of more greenhouses and well as the development of the existing ones in the country.

As recently announced by an official with the Agriculture Ministry, 1,476 hectares of greenhouses and shade houses have been created and developed in the country during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21).

Mohammad-Ali Tahmasbi, the deputy agriculture minister for gardening affairs, said that of the mentioned figure, 761.9 hectares have been the development of the previous greenhouses and shade houses, while 714.1 hectares have been the newly created ones.

Meanwhile, Iran plans to create 2,500 hectares of new greenhouses in the country during the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021), which is named the year of “Surge in Production”, according to the operator of the plan for developing greenhouses.

Habib Radfar has said that the new greenhouses being created, the total greenhouse area in the country will reach 4,600 hectares.

He although mentioned that of the 2,500 hectares projected for this year, some 1,200 hectares will be created in the current year, but will be put into operation in the first half of the next year (March 21-September 21, 2021).

Iran is anticipated to produce 5,000 tons of fruits and vegetables in the greenhouses throughout the country this year.

As reported, 80 percent of the country’s greenhouse fruits and vegetables are exported.

The significance of boosting agricultural export is obvious when taking the country’s recent approach to boost non-oil exports into account. The development of greenhouses is a very fruitful measure in this due.

Production of products in the greenhouses is today one of the most profitable methods in the agriculture sectors of the countries, in a way that they have defined it as one of their major production strategies because while greenhouses provide stable production of high-quality products, developing them is a proper way for tackling drought and for optimal use of water resources.

In Iran, the need for the development of greenhouses is now highly recognized, as the country is seriously following up on two main objectives of strengthening domestic production to achieve self-reliance, and boosting non-oil exports.

While many supportive measure are being taken to this end, Iran should also benefit from the experiences of those countries that enjoy significant achievements and progresses in the field of greenhouses.