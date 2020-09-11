What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Yazdan Saadi is hanging his latest painting collection named “Nederi Café” in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit runs until September 30 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Yasaman Noruzi is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit that will be running until September 25 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Paintings by Aidin Baqeri and Hamidreza Alisani are on view in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Place of Martyrs” runs until September 22 at the gallery that can be found at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

