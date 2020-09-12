Iran’s top photojournalists of the year honored 

TEHRAN -- Winners of the Fourth Iran Press Photo Awards were honored during a special ceremony that went online on Instagram on Friday.

The Best Single Photo Award in the Environment Section went to Ehsan Fazli Asanlu, and the Best Single Photo in the Sports Section was given to Ahmad Moini-Jam. Both photographers are working for IRNA.

Mohsen Kaboli was honored with the Best Photo Series Award in the Sports Section.

A collection by Ruhollah Vahdati won the award in the Portrait Section. A single portrait by Zohreh Sabbaghnejad also received an award in this section.

In the News Photo Section, a series by Mohammad-Hossein Moheimani with IRNA depicting the floods in Iran during March 2019 was awarded. The Best Single Photo Award in this category went to Mona Hobahfekr.

In addition, veteran photographers Seifollah Samadian and Bahram Mohammadifar were honored for their lifetime achievements.

The winners were selected by a jury panel composed of Mehrdad Oskui, Arash Khamushi, Karan Firuz, Mohammad Quchani and Newsha Tavakolian.

Speaking at the ceremony, Oskui said that in the single photo section, the participating photos were much stronger and better compared to those in the photo series category.

Firuz also confirmed that the photos in the series section were not good enough, and it would be better that the photographers submit only their best photos for the series section.

Tavakolian also proposed that the photojournalists choose new topics for their photos and find more interesting and untold stories to narrate.

Photo: Photo by Ahmad Moini-Jam won the award for best photo in the Sports Section at the Fourth Iran Press Photo Awards.

Photo: A photo from Mohammad-Hossein Moheimani series “Flood” won the award for the News Photo Section at the Fourth Iran Press Photo Awards.

