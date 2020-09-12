Resistance festival announces lineup for “Festival of Festivals”

TEHRAN – A lineup of 12 films has been selected to go on screen in the Festival of Festivals section of the 16th Resistance International Film Festival, the organizers have announced.

The Festival of Festivals section plans to review movies produced over the past 40 years on the Islamic Revolution, Sacred Defense and resistance.

The lineup includes “The Glass Agency”, “From Karekheh to the Rhine” and “The Scout” by Ebrahim Hatamikia, “The Survivor” by Seifollah Daad, “Journey to Chazzabeh” by Rasul Mollaqolipur and “Standing in the Dust” by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian.

“The Fateful Day” by Shahram Asadi, “Track 143” by Narges Abyar, “Kimia” by Ahmadreza Darvish, “Villa Dwellers” by Monir Qeidi, “Child of the Soil” by Mohammad-Ali Basheh Ahangar and “Hoor on Fire” by Azizollah Hamidnejad are also included.

“The organizers actually plan to study topics related to resistance and the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war at the 40th anniversary of the beginning of the war to find out more about the interests of the cineastes in such topics,” the director of the section, Nasser Bakideh, earlier said.

The festival is organized every year to commemorate the anniversary of the Sacred Defense.

Feature, short and animated films and a number of music videos will be selected to be screened in the Festival of Festivals category.

The 16th edition of the event will go online due to a spike in the coronavirus cases in the country.

The festival is scheduled to be organized in two stages, the first of which will take place during the Sacred Defense Week from September 21 to 28.

The second part of the festival will be held from November 21 to 27 to celebrate the anniversary of Basij Day, which falls on November 25.

Photo: A poster for the Festival of Festivals section of the 16th Resistance International Film Festival.

RM/MMS/YAW

