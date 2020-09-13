TEDPIX falls 5,568 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s major stock exchange, dropped 5,568 points to 1.578 million on Sunday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 9.332 billion securities worth 106.015 trillion rials (about $2.524 billion) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index fell 3,864 points and the second market’s index dropped 12,084 points.

In the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), TEDPIX fell four percent to 1.556 million points.

In this way, the index experienced the fourth weekly drop in a month.

TEDPIX had also experienced a five-percent decrease in the week ended on September 4, a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

