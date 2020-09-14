Iran, China ink MOU for expansion of SMEs cooperation

TEHRAN - Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) and China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the expansion of industrial and commercial cooperation.

The MOU was signed during an online ceremony attended by ISIPO Head Mohsen Salehinia and Wu Hong, the Chinese Deputy Director-General of the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong Province.

Speaking in the signing ceremony, Salehinia said: “Considering that Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization and China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair have had successful cooperation in recent years, sufficient ground and experience has been formed for the development of industrial and trade relations.”

“So far, more than 50 Iranian companies have participated in this exhibition and offered their products to the Chinese market that the result of which was signing some successful cooperation agreements,” Salehinia said.

“At present, we are trying to improve the cooperation of the Iranian companies with the Chinese side in the framework of concluding this memorandum of understanding”, he added.

Wu Hong, for his part, thanked ISIPO for its cooperation in recent years, considering Iran as an important economic and trade partner for China in West Asia due to its excellent cooperation with his country in the economic and trade fields.

Underlining the signing of the Iran-China MOU as a symbol of joint efforts for developing the two countries’ long-term cooperation, the official stressed that through inking the mentioned MOU, a new chapter in international events, as well as joint ventures of the two countries, will be opened.

