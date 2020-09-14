Iran summons German ambassador over meddlesome tweets

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Germany’s ambassador over the meddlesome tweets of the German embassy in Tehran.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, the Foreign Ministry director-general for Europe has strongly condemned the tweets of the German embassy as “undiplomatic” and interference in Iran’s domestic affairs.

Interfering in the Islamic Republic’s laws and judicial processes is not acceptable and will not be tolerated, the Foreign Ministry official said according to Mehr.

He said Iran expects the German embassy to acknowledge its diplomatic duties and do not act beyond them.

The German ambassador said he will reflect Tehran’s protest to Berlin.