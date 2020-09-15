TEDPIX goes up 59,672 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s major stock exchange, went up 59,672 points to 1.667 million on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 9.328 billion securities worth 108.712 trillion rials (about $2.583 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index rose 42,957 points and the second market’s index climbed 123,319 points.

In the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), TEDPIX fell four percent to 1.556 million points.

In this way, the index experienced the fourth weekly drop in a month.

TEDPIX had also experienced a five-percent decrease in the week ended on September 4, a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

