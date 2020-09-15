Iranian war drama “Villa Dwellers” subtitled for Japanese audiences

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Monir Qeidi’s debut feature film “Villa Dwellers” on the Iran-Iraq 1980-1988 war has recently been subtitled for Japanese audiences.

The Iranian Culture Center in Tokyo plans to screen the movie for the Japanese in late September during the 40th anniversary of the war, which is known as the Sacred Defense in Iran, the center announced on Tuesday.

The film tells the story of some of the families of the Iranian soldiers that stayed at residential villas near the frontline waiting to see their loved ones. Aziz and her grandchildren go the complex to get a chance to visit her son, Davud. After her arrival, new adventures begin.

Earlier in August, “Villa Dwellers” was the opening film at the 3rd Iranian Film Festival, which opened on Monday at the Akasaka Civic Hall in Minato City in Tokyo.

Qeidi won the best first-film director award for the film at the 35th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in 2017. The film also brought Mohammad Qasemi the award for best computerized special effects supervisor.

Tannaz Tabatabai received the best supporting actress award for her role in the film during the 11th Celebration of Iranian Cinema Critics and Screenwriters.

In addition, Qeidi also won the Best Creative and Promising Filmmaker Award at the celebration.

Photo: A scene from Iranian filmmaker Monir Qeidi’s debut feature film “Villa Dwellers”.

MMS/YAW