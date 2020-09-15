MPs propose emergency bill to counter possible return of UN sanctions

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian MPs have prepared a bill wanting it to be studied urgently in the parliament to counter the United States’ illegal action in triggering the snapback mechanism to restore the UN sanctions against Iran.

“Despite ending its participation in the JCPOA [the 2015 nuclear deal], the United States has started a dangerous and wrong game to restore the UN sanctions which is unacceptable from the legal point of view. If the United States’ actions lead to the restoration of the UN resolutions and sanctions, implementation of the nuclear obligations by Iran will not be justified and it will be essential for the Islamic Republic to take retaliatory action,” says the text of the bill.

Mojtaba Zonnour, the chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has been drawn up the bill and submitted it to the parliament’s presiding board.

“We want the presiding board to issue an order for the study of the bill in the form triple-urgency,” cleric MP Nasrollah Pejman said, according to Fars news agency

The terms of the bill are as follows:

In case of restoration of resolutions 1696, 1737, 1747, 1803, 1835, and 1929 which were canceled based on the 2231 resolution, the administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be duty-bound to end implementation of the certain obligations.

Some of them are as follows:

Stop redesigning and reconstructing the Arak heavy water research reactor in order to turn it into light water (terms 2 to 13 of the JCPOA’s A appendix).

Prohibit reprocessing the spent nuclear fuel (terms 18 to 25 of the JCPOA’s A appendix).

Stop implementing the voluntary implementation of the additional protocol and the modified code 3.1 (terms 64 and 65 of the JCPOA’s A appendix).

Ban use of modern monitoring technologies and long-term presence of the International Atomic Energy Agency (term 67 of the JCPOA’s A appendix).

Ban access to nuclear sites (terms 74 to 78 of the JCPOA’s A appendix).

Ban transparency in producing parts of centrifuges (terms 79 and 80 of the JCPOA’s A appendix).

Stop any other remaining obligations under the JCPOA.

NA/PA