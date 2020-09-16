Tehran, Bern discuss ways to deepen ties in museology

TEHRAN- Iranian deputy tourism minister Mohammad-Hassan Talebian and Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner met on Tuesday discussing the ways to deepen ties in the realm of museology and holding bilateral exhibitions.

Holding joint exhibitions and tours as well as supporting the intellectual property of traditional Iranian arts were also discussed during the meeting.

Referring to the bilateral exhibitions Iran held with France, Spain, Germany, and Italy before the outbreak of the coronavirus and the virtual tours and online visits launched by several Iranian museums during quarantine, Talebian said that Iran could cooperate with Switzerland in holding museum exhibitions and launching museums.

Leitner, for his part, announced his country’s readiness for holding joint exhibitions in the fields of traditional arts and handicrafts.

Praising Iran’s historical and cultural attractions, he said that the Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is eager to expand tourism ties between the two countries.

In early September, Swiss FM paid a visit to the tourist attractions of the two Iranian cities of Tehran and Isfahan during his three-day visit, to mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Switzerland.

Visiting the UNESCO-registered Naqsh-e Jahan Square and some other historical sites of Isfahan, he called the ancient city ‘a pearl in the Middle East’.

He also met with Bishop Sepian Kashchian, the Bishop of the Armenians of Isfahan and southern Iran, at the centuries-old Vank Cathedral.

In Tehran, he paid a visit to the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex, emphasizing the need to deepen and strengthen cultural relations between the two countries.

