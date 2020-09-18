“Love in Days of Coronavirus” goes on stage in Vahdat Hall

TEHRAN – Celebrated Iranian writer and director Mohammad Rahmanian’s play “Love in Days of Coronavirus” inspired by Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s “Love in the Time of Cholera” went on stage at the courtyard of Vahdat Hall on Thursday.

The first performance was inaugurated by filmmaker Mohammad-Ali Najafi, whom Rahmanian called his master.

Addressing the audience, Rahmanian said that the first performance has always given him a sense of anxiety, and expressed thanks to his friends and cultural officials for their cooperation.

He called Najafi his master and said that he is happy to see him at the first performance.

For his part, Najafi said, “The audience here gives us hope that theater still exists in the country. The theater is the symbol of culture and thoughts because it has a more cultural influence on society compared to cinema.”

As Rahmanian had already said, the play centers on love in its different forms during the coronavirus days.

The Colombian Nobel prize-winning author Marquez wrote “Love in the Time of Cholera” about Florentino Ariza and Fermina Daza who fall passionately in love in their youth, however, Fermina eventually chooses to marry a wealthy, well-born doctor.

Rahmanian had noted that the experience of days of coronavirus needs to be recorded for the following generations and added, “The truth is that we are living in a very strange period of history. Of course, our historical periods have always been strange, but this is very special because it might change the fate of the entire world.”

“I think the coming generations would like to know more about this period of history, and these works should be recorded to serve as their future sources,” he remarked.

Photo: Mohammad-Ali Najafi (L) and Mohammad Rahmanian talk to the audience before the opening of the play “Love in Days of Coronavirus” at the courtyard of Vahdat Hall in Tehran.

