TEDPIX drops 4,597 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 4,597 points on Saturday, which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week.

As reported by IRNA, the index closed at 1.699 million points on Saturday.

TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, which had witnessed drop of its main index in five consecutive weeks, experienced growth in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

TEDPIX closed at 1.704 million points, gaining 148,000 points in the previous week, coming back to the rising trend, which it was experiencing since the last months of the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

The index had dropped four percent in the week ended on September 11, while it had also experienced a five-percent decrease in the week ended on September 4, a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising over the recent months, it witnessed several days of drop in five weeks.

