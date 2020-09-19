WCC holds online training course for Iranian artisans

TEHRAN – The World Crafts Council held an online webinar on Friday for Iranian artisans aiming to develop traditional methods of learning into formal education.

Titled “Education for Artisans: Past, Present, and Future”, the discussants examined educational paradigms where traditional oral learning and apprenticeships have been deepened and extended through the layering-on of formal education for artisans.

A number of Indian experts, namely Judy Frater, the founder of a design school for traditional artisans; carpet weaver Naran Siju; Jaspal Kalra, a design academician, and social entrepreneur; and Ms. Ritu Sethi, the editor of the Global InCH Journal of intangible Cultural Heritage and Asia delivered speeches during the webinar, which was hosted by India International Centre (IIC).

The Islamic Republic seeks to preserve national cultural heritage passed down from generation to generation through the expansion of education.

Back in July, the third handicraft school in Tehran was inaugurated in collaboration with the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality.

Dozens of Iranian handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence during the past couple of years.

AFM/MG